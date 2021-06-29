Bigg Boss 15: What does Ravi Dubey have to say about entering the show?  

Vindu Dara Singh invited Ravi Dubey to be part of Bigg Boss 15.

Ravi Dubey one of the most popular faces of the TV industry thanks to his show Jamai Raja in which he was paired opposite actress Nia Sharma. The show was a massive success and he was highly appreciated for his work. He has also been part of numerous other shows like Doli Saja Ke, 12/24 Karol Bagh, Saas Bina Sasural, Parvarrish – Kuchh Khattee Kuchh Meethi, and others. Apart from this, he has also been the host of numerous reality shows including Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs, Rising Star 2, and many others.

Vindu Dara Singh, the winner of Bigg Boss 3 had recently said that he would love to see Ravi Dubey locked inside the Bigg Boss 15. He also shared a post and asked Ravi Dubey to come into the house and be a part of the upcoming season. To this, Ravi replied that he can’t become a participant in the show as he feels that he is not fit for the reality show. He reshared the post of Vindu Dara Singh and wrote, “Paji you are too sweet, but mujse na ho payega.”

The actor is very active on social media and often shares pictures and videos of his work and personal life. He has been busy with numerous projects in the last few months. He was last seen in the second season of Jamai 2.0 as web series, in which he was once again paired opposite Nia Sharma.

