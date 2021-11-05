Bigg Boss 15: Wild card contestant Neha Bhasin asks Pratik Sehajpal to stay away from her

The recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 saw the entry of two wild card contestants Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat. Neha Bhasin was one of the contestants of the show Bigg Boss OTT which was aired right before this show. She was known in the show for her proximity with Pratik Sehajpal and her strong friendship with Shamita Shetty. As per the latest reports, post her entry in the Bigg Boss 15 house, Neha has maintained distance from Pratik Sehajpal.

In the Bigg Boss OTT house, Pratik and Neha had broken their respective bonds in the house to form a new bond with one another. The contestants were judged by people outside and Neha also received a lot of flak on social media. Now in Bigg Boss 15, when she entered the house, she met everyone and when it was Prateek’s turn, she asked him to stay away from her. She said that his people change according to his convenience and that is not right.

He will talk the same thing to everyone and his pattern is the same. Hence, she doesn’t want that connection with him. Nishant tells her to calm down, she calms down but then tells him that she was a calm person but Pratik didn’t value it.

Seems like the connection and bond that the two shared on OTT won’t be visible here in this season.



