Bigg Boss 15 wild card contestant Rajiv Adatia: I think the only loyalty I can expect is from Shamita

Bigg Boss 15 house is all set to see the first wildcard entry- Rajiv Adatia. Rajiv is a popular life coach and an entrepreneur. The latest promos of the show have already given fans a glimpse. Within just a few moments of his entry, he was seen trying to safeguard his ‘rakhi sister’ Shamita Shetty from Vishal Kotian.

Rajiv spoke to Indian Express before entering the show and said that since he knows Shamita, Ieshaan, Karan Kundrra, and Jay Bhanushali, he thinks the show is going to be fun experience. “I know that the game is such that you are more of a competitor, but I know I will have fun in the house. Also, I too am going as myself, ready to fight the battle. I think the only loyalty I can expect is from Shamita. For others, I think we will continue with our friendship outside the house. I am here to play my own game,” he shared.

Rajiv Adatia also said that he will stay away from Vishal Kotian, and also protect Shamita Shetty from him. Rajiv said Vishal is “two-faced, toxic and very unfair”. He even said that Vishal is playing with people’s emotions. He also spoke about Karan Kundrra and said that he is playing a strong game, however gets very aggressive.

“He is amazing otherwise. Ieshaan is also a friend and I want to tell him that his love angle with Miesha Iyer is getting a little overboard. If he doesn’t understand, I will scold him. I want him to focus on the game. Shamita is playing a fabulous game, and I hope she continues to keep entertaining us this way,” he added.