Bigg Boss 15: Wild card entry to elimination, contestants to get a ‘dhamaka’ everyday till Diwali

The Bigg Boss 15 house is all set for entering the Diwali week from the upcoming Monday. The controversial reality show will bring a huge dose of entertainment and shock for the contestants well as the audience. The recent promo of the show has increased the excitement of the contestants manifold as there will numerous surprises in the Diwali week. As per the promos, there will be a surprise for contestants everyday till Diwali.

In the new promo of the show, there is seen a major announcement for the contestants that there will be many surprises for the week till Diwali. As per the promos, they housemates will be shocked to see a new wildcard entry. There is also news about a surprise Diwali elimination for the week. Salman Khan is seen saying, “Hume inko chorna nhi hai chedna hai”.

See promo here:

In the upcoming Weekend Ka Vaar episodes, the contestants will be seen getting a shock when host Salman Khan gives a task for them. In the task, all the house members had to write a complaint about each other and then the recipient will read out those complaints. Vishal Kotian received complaint, “You made me your friend but you did not prove your friendship when needed”, Jay Bhanushali readout, “By talking ill about me and others, you have lost me as a friend forever.” There will also be special appearance of Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and director Rohit Shetty on the show. They will be seen having fun with the host Salman Khan and contestants while promoting their movie Sooryavanshi.



