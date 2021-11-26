Bigg Boss 15: Wild card entry Rashami Desai reveals of bringing a whopping prize money with her

The upcoming episode of the reality show Bigg Boss will bring a lot of surprises for the contestants of the show. There have been numerous eliminations in the show, one after the other. But along with the eliminations, there will also be some wildcard entries in the house. Among the three upcoming entries in the house, the entry of Rashami Desai will be bringing a grand news for the contestants.

In the recent promo of the show, the contestants are seen gathered in the garden area as they welcome the wildcard entries. There will be three wildcard entries of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Rakhi Sawant and Rashami Desai, who will be entering the house to challenge the contestants. Rashami Desai looks gorgeous as she enters the house in a gorgeous off shoulder dress. She says the prize money for the season has become zero for the housemates, but with her entry, she will be bringing back the prize money of Rs 50 lakh. Devoleena Bhattacharjee is seen amazed on hearing the news.

See post here:

As per the live feed, there have been some shocking eliminations in the show in the last few days. The contestants eliminated till now are Simba Nagpal, Jay Bhanushali, Neha Bhasin and Vishal Kotian. As per the declaration by Bigg Boss, apart from top 5 contestants in the house, all other members will be face the eliminations. It will interesting to see the change in the atmosphere of the house will the three new contestants in the house.



Also read- Rashami Desai’s home: Glimpse of the classy & peaceful abode of the Bigg Boss fame actress