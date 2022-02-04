Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash glows in her floral outfit as she gets papped post shoot; PICS

Tejasswi Prakash has been in the limelight for a while now and seems like she’s not going to be out of it for a while. Just last weekend, the gorgeous actress was crowned as the Bigg Boss 15 winner and it was revealed that she will be the protagonist of Ekta Kapoor’s mega-successful Naagin series’ 6th installment. Yep, Tejasswi Prakash is forever going to cherish 30th January 2022. Ever since she came out of the Bigg Boss house, she has been painting the city red with love alongside her beau Karan Kundrra and making headlines. Now, she was spotted post shoot and spoiler alert- she looked absolutely stunning!

In the pictures where the Bigg Boss 15 winner was papped, she looked beautiful in her bright outfit. Tejasswi can sure make bold fashion choices and wear them confidently. Clad in a floral top and brown leather pants, the actress looked absolutely glamourous. She let her hair down and her face glowed with happiness. Moreover, she sweetly posed for the paps. What a sweetheart! Coming to her cute relationship with Karan Kundrra, the two have been spotted quite a lot of times in the past couple of days, looking adorable and completely in love.

Take a look:

In one of the BB episodes, Karan had mentioned that he would settle down by March this year. Reacting to this, the Naagin 6 actress said in an interview with TOI that it is not like this. “A pandit had done this prediction but there is no such scene. We have just come out of the house and there are a lot more things to be talked about and discussed. It is too early to say on this," she said. The actress even mentioned that she is very possessive about Karan.

