Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash: ‘Till the last moment, people were praying that I lost’

After completing grueling tasks, facing emotional ups and downs, and spending almost 120 days in Bigg Boss house, the ultimate title holder of the season was declared yesterday. Tejasswi Prakash lifted the dazzling trophy of season 15 and also won Rs 40 lakh cash prize. Not only this, but Tejasswi also bagged Ekta Kapoor's supernatural fantasy thriller Naagin 6. Now, in a new interview, Tejasswi Prakash opened up about her journey and said that there were people who even at the last moment were hoping and praying that she lost.

Speaking to ETimes, Tejasswi said that she feels she was completely focused on her game, while other housemates plotted against her. “When I saw the video of my journey on the show, I realised that there were a lot of times when things were against me. Strategies and plans were being made against me to throw me off from a position. Till the end and even when I was on stage, nobody in the studio wanted me to win. Till the last moment and till the time, I got the trophy in my hand, everyone was hoping that I lose. However, Ganpati bappa and my followers had other plans. I will always believe that jiske saath koi nahi hota uske saath khuda hota hai,” Tejasswi told the news portal.

After coming out of the house, Tejasswi took to her Instagram handle and shared a happy picture with her proud parents. She even thanked her fans for supporting her throught the journey. Sharing a glimpse, Tejasswi wrote, “Thank you #TejaTroops and everyone who made this possible! A dream come true after four months of a very challenging journey! The trophy comes home!!!!”

