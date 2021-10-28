Bigg Boss 15: Witness Tejasswi Prakash & Karan Kundrra’s cute romance as she calls him ‘Kundree’

In the recent episodes of the show Bigg Boss 15, it is seen that Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are forming a good bond in the house. There is a subtle romance brewing between them as they are seen spending time with each other and flirting. Karan Kundrra had revealed in a previous episode that he has a crush on her, but he is not sure about her feelings. Now it seems like Tejasswi has also developed feelings for him. In the recent promo, she is seen calling out his name as she could not find him.

In the recent promo of the show, it is seen that Tejasswi Prakash is getting ready for the day. She calls out for Karan Kundrra. She is seen looking for him everywhere as she calls him “Kundree”. Akasa Singh teased her saying that she should look from her heart. Karan comes there as he says, “Aagaya main”. She made him sit down with her as she asked him to praise her look. The actress further tells him that she is keeping herself in a particular style and asks for his opinion. Akasa Singh starts singing Raatan Lambiyan from Shershaah. Karan is seen blushing as he tells her that the task requires no singing.

See the promo here:

In the previous episode, Tejasswi Prakash was seen coughing incessantly due to inhalation of powder in the captaincy task. Karan Kundrra lifted her and took her for medical assistance. The fans of the actors are loving the cute chemistry between the two actors and have named them Tejran.



