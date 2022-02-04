Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra and Umar Riaz's reunion will make you miss your BFF; WATCH

Bigg Boss is a show that brings out the most real selves of the contestants who are imprisoned in the house. While fights and drama are a normal occurrence in the BB house, many beautiful friendships bloom in the house as well, the ones that a person cherishes forever. Bigg Boss season 15 got over last week and the finalists finally got the chance to be out in the real world again. Ever since then, season 15’s contestants have been making headlines. Be it Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash’s sweet romantic moments or Shamita Shetty’s grand birthday party, it is safe to say that these contestants are not going to get out of the limelight anytime soon. Recently, a sweet moment was captured as best friends Karan and Umar Riaz reunited.

In the video, Karan could be seen driving to Umar’s house as the latter waited for him excitedly. As soon as Karan got out of the car, the two excitedly greeted each other. Karan teased Umar affectionately (a classic trait of besties) and then addressing the audience, said that the two finally have reunited. The video ended on a high note as Karan yelled in happiness at meeting his close friend.

Check the video HERE

Karan has been making quite a lot of appearances with his ladylove Tejasswi ever since he got out of the house. However, the first thing that he did after getting out of the house, was having a chilled can of beer with his friend. He revealed this in one of his Instagram lives. In his live, Karan said that right after he exited the house, he sat on the footpath with his friend and had a chilled can of beer. He expressed that doing was a wonderful feeling for him.

