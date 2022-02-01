Bigg Boss 15's Karan Kundrra thanks fans for their love and talks about his bond with Salman Khan

Karan Kundrra, who was one of the finalists of the reality show Bigg Boss 15, emerged as the second runner up of the season. His girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash was declared as the winner of the show. In his brief interaction with the media, he shared his experience with Salman Khan, journey on the show, current plans and more.

Talking about Salman Khan, the actor said that he is a great mentor. He also spoke about the bashing that he received from Salman Khan. Karan added that even though everyone tried to not do things that would put them in a spot to get scolded by the host, they ended up getting there. “Bahut pyaar se unhone rakha hai humein”. He added that, “Salman bhai ke pehle hum fan the, unke pictures ke, movies ke. Ab as a person hum unke fan hain.”

The Kitni Mohabbat Hai actor further shared that he is overwhelmed with the love that he has received from fans. He further shared that Prince Narula and his wife Yuvika Chaudhary had told him about the kind of love one receives post the show and it's overwhelming to experience it.

When asked if he would be seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi’s upcoming season, Karan said, “It would be too soon to comment on it.” Further, he said that he is now planning to work harder because the result of all the effort put in Bigg Boss will reap results now.

Sharing his experience outside Bigg Boss house after months, Karan shared that even the smallest things are making him happy now. He spoke about the hardships that one faces while in the Bigg Boss house and said it’s extremely difficult when you don’t get to see anything of the world outside.

