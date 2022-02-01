Bigg Boss 15's Nishant Bhat on being in top five: Never thought that I would reach this far

Choreographer Nishant Bhat was among the top five candidates in Bigg Boss 15. In the grand finale episode, he walked away with a briefcase of Rs 10 lakh. He said that he doesn’t regret taking that decision. Talking to ETimes, he said, “I anyway never thought that I would reach this far, so I was happy to leave with the suitcase of money. Even during the OTT version of Bigg Boss last year, I didn’t think that I would end up being the first runner-up. I believe in putting in my best, jeet ki baat baad mein aati hai.”

Talking about Tejasswi Prakash’s win, he said that everyone has a different journey. He mentioned that that the audience has chosen Tejasswi, but personally he feels that Pratik Sehajpal should have won the show. He added that Tejasswi is his friends so he is happy for her.

Talking about how Bigg Boss has changed his life, he said that his career will get a boost now. He quipped, “Honestly, I have won reality shows, which were all dance-based with kids. I have completed many years in the industry and people knew me through my work. But now they also know the person that I am.”

Nishant added that in the house, he realised that he is an extremely emotional person. He shared that he also got to know about his many hidden talents, especially when he cooked food for 15 people. He added that he has more self-control now and will be able to handle situations much better.



