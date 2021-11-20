Bigg Boss 15's Raqesh Bapat on re entry: With my current health situation, returning wasn't possible

Raqesh Bapat had entered the Bigg Boss 15 house in Diwali week for supporting his lady Shamita Shetty. But the actor had to suddenly opt out of Bigg Boss 15 two weeks ago as he complained of pain in the stomach. He is better now and will be returning to work soon. Amid this, fans were curious to know if he will be going back inside the house to support his ladylove Shamita. On this, he spoke at length in a chat and said it is not possible for him to go back. Raqesh has denied re-entry into the BB house in the recent interview with ETimes TV.

Raqesh told the portal, “After Bigg Boss OTT, the makers wanted me to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 from the beginning. However, I had work commitments due to which that wasn’t possible. Fans kept sending me messages that they wanted to see me in the house again and so, I went in. Unfortunately, health issues cropped up which led to my sudden exit. I had a similar kidney stones issue five years ago and was immediately rushed for tests. There is still slight inflammation and I’m getting it checked regularly as well as taking a lot of precautions.”

Talking about returning to work, Raqesh said, “I can return to work, but Bigg Boss is 24 hours of strenuous work, which isn’t permitted for me right now. The house is not an easy place and with my current health situation, returning back wasn’t possible. I’m finishing some other pending shoots and my producers have been understanding enough to make the entire process less taxing on my health.”

During the BB OTT season, Raqesh had formed a strong connection with Shamita Shetty and their relationship blossomed after coming out of the house. Recently, the two were together on BB15 and even went on a date. But that was short-lived as Raqesh had to step out. Shamita too had left the house due to health reasons. Talking about it, Raqesh said that he is looking forward to seeing her back in the season and knows she has it in her to bring the trophy home.



Also read- Raqesh Bapat on the contestants of Bigg Boss 15: They are way too aggressive than the OTT version