Bigg Boss 15's Vidhi Pandya reveals BFF Helly Shah did everything to make her stay comfortable in BB house

Vidhi Pandya is presently one of the contestants of the reality show Bigg Boss 15 hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan. She is quite popular for her friendship with actress Helly Shah. She shared inside the house to other contestants that Helly helped her with the little things that she would need during her stay.

She said, “Helly Shah is my best friend. This girl did everything possible to help my stay be comfortable in the house. She has helped me out with all the tiniest details and I can't thank her enough for that. She’s more nervous than me. She will always support me. My friend Nidhi Kaushal is my go-to person when I need some freshness; she’s a chatterbox and she too is just a call away".

She also shared that for her lucky charm she is carrying her maternal grandfather's and her family's love and blessings apart from the support of her best friends Helly and Nidhi.

Talking about her family's reaction to her entering the show, Vidhi said, "They have been extremely supportive. I’ve to admit that I’m blessed with the best family. They always have my back and are my biggest support. I count my blessings twice because I’ve them."

Vidhi hopes and wishes that the audience will love her for the way she is, and said, "I’m just going to be the truest version of myself and I hope the audience loves me for that and the show helps me in my career."



