Bigg Boss 15's Vishal Kotian on Shamita Shetty: I made mistakes, I accepted and apologised for it

Vishal Kotian was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 15 along with Jay Bhanushali and Neha Bhasin. The actor talked about his elimination and his equation with Shamita Shetty in the Bigg Boss house. In the interview with Etimes TV, he talked about confronting Devoleena Bhattacharjee, changing equations in BB, and more.

He shared that he was shocked about his elimination. Talking about his comment on Shamita and Raqesh’s relationship, he said, “I didn't do anything thinking about what will work in my favour and what will go against me in the house. I was just there the way I am. Also, there is a difference between views and having fun. If you are going to use my 'mazaak' as my 'vichaar' it is going to make a wrong impression. You know it was a roast in which, apart from Shamita, there were others whom I had roasted but only Shamita’s point was highlighted and blown out of proportion.”

He added, “If you are going to make someone’s roast as his opinion then half of the film industry would have been against Kapil Sharma. Even after marriage, he says that he has a crush on Deepika Padukone and if I say that Kapil Sharma’s eyeing a married woman, it will look really bad.”

Talking about his equation with Shamita Shetty, he said that she called him her brother first and he was always ahead of her in the game. He said, “I never wanted her. You want someone who is ahead of you in the game and the relationship was not made for the game. I will continue it from my side. I made mistakes and I accepted and apologised for it.”

As for his work, he shared he is getting a ‘feeler’ of going back into the house and that one person he would confront is Devoleena, who really targeted him when he was inside the house. He said that it is easy to throw chana at a caged lion but people get scared and run when they see the lion in the jungle.



