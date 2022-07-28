Bigg Boss 16: Disha Parmar to Ankita Lokhande, list of celebs expected to participate in the show; REPORT

Bigg Boss is one of the biggest and the most popular reality shows on Indian television. Salman Khan’s name as a host has become synonymous with the show. Every season, many popular celebs are seen participating in the show, Among which, the strongest and smartest contestant emerges as the winner of the show. Ardent fans of this show are waiting with bated breath for the new season of Bigg Boss. And, after the huge success of Bigg Boss season 15, Salman Khan's show is all set to renew for the upcoming season.

Now as per Tentaran's report, many popular faces can be a part of India's biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16. Bhumika Chawla, Krushna Abhishek, Gulki Joshi, Disha Parmar, Mohsin Khan, Parth Samthaan, Ankita Lokhande, Raghav Juyal, Cezanne Khan, Neha Marda, Jennifer Winget, Disha Vakhani, Sherine Singh, Amit Tandon, Baseer Ali, and Priya Banerjee - are some of the names which are speculated to enter the new season of Salman Khan's reality show.

Recently, some reports surfaced claiming that the reality show might have an aqua theme this time. A Bigg Boss fan page on Instagram named Khabri Lal has shared a few photos on social media and it claims to be the first look of the aqua theme house. Apart from this, another report said that Bigg Boss 16 is expected to go on air by the end of September or October's first week.

According to the Etimes report, the makers have started gearing for the show, and at present, the show is in the pre-production stage. The house is expected to fully be constructed by mid-September and the technical test will begin after that. Speaking of Bigg Boss season 15, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner while Pratik Sehajpal stood runner up. The other finalists were Karan Kundrra, Shamita Shetty, and Nishant Bhat.

