Bigg Boss 16: Khatron Ke Khiladi 12’s Faisal Shaikh & Kanika Mann confirmed for Salman Khan’s show; Report

Bigg Boss 16 has created a lot of buzz on social media since the new season has been announced. Salman Khan-hosted show is going to premiere soon, and fans of the show are speculating about the contestants for the season. Numerous big names from TV were doing the rounds like Sriti Jha, Divyanka Tripathi and Arjun Bijlani have said no to the show. But these actors have declined the show. As per the latest reports by Telly Fusion, two Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants have been confirmed for the show.

As per Telly Fusion, the two confirmed contestants are Faisal Shaikh and Kanika Mann. It is being said that Faisal Shaikh has won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 as well. Kanika Mann had said that she wanted to do Bigg Boss for a long time. She said if everything materialises, she might do the show. It looks like they are confirmed for the same.

The latest buzz is that Mohit Malik is in talks with the channel heads to be a part of Bigg Boss 16. He has done well on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. His outspoken nature and leadership quality also make him a great choice for Bigg Boss 16. On the show, he has made headlines for his spats with Rubina Dilaik.

Another name doing the rounds is Raj Anadkat. There is a buzz that he is in talks with the makers of the show. Fans know him as Tappu. Raj Anadkat said that he is working on his fitness, and feels that he will be fit for Khatron Ke Khiladi by next year.

