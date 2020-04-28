Bigg Boss 2 winner Ashutosh Kaushik gets married to fiance Arpita at his residence amidst Coronavirus lockdown

Bigg Boss 2 winner and Roadies fame Ashutosh Kaushik got hitched to his fiance Arpita in a private ceremony at his home amid the Coronavirus lockdown. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss is a show that gives you everything, name, fame and money. And if you're lucky enough to bag the title, there's nothing more fruitful. Well, one such person to become the winner of the second season of the show was Ashutosh Kaushik. Ashutosh went on to bag the trophy of Bigg Boss 2 and became a household name. He later went on to feature in movies Zila Ghaziabad and Kismat Love Paisa Dilli. Well, there's some good news from his end now.

The BB 2 winner is now a married man. The actor recently tied the knot with finace Arpita during the Coronavirus lockdown at his residence in Nodia. Yes. you read that right! The wedding took place amid the lockdown at the terrace of actor’s residence on April 26, 2020. However, due to the on-going situations, it was private wedding ceremony with merely four people in attendance. The Roadies 5 winner's 'lockdown wedding' pictures and videos are doing rounds on social media. In the video, the couple is seen taking pheras with a pandit (Hindu priest) reciting mantras.

In a conversation with a leading entertainment portal, Ashutosh confirmed the news of his marriage. He revealed that the wedding date was fixed earlier, and they did not wish to alter it due to the lockdown. So, the duo decided to take wedding vows in the house itself. He added that only Aripta's family and his family were in presence. Further, he mentioned that he always wanted to have a simple wedding.

Apparently, the newlyweds have donated their wedding expenses to the PM CARES fund to help in the fight against COVID-19. Here's wishing the couple a 'Happy and Safe married life.'

