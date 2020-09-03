Bigg Boss 2020: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain's Saumya Tandon declares she is NOT part of season 14 with a fun video

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon took to her social media handle to share a video clarifying again that she is not going to enter the Bigg Boss 202 house, and people should stop spreading rumours now.

Saumya Tandon recently bid adieu to Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain after playing the role of Anita Mishra for 5 long years. Ever since the actress exited the show, rumours of her participating in Bigg Boss 2020 started doing the rounds. While Samuya revealed that she did not leave the comedy-drama for the upcoming reality show, speculations still kept going on. Now, after so many speculations, the actress has again clarified that she is not a part of BB 2020, and people should just stop spreading false information.

The beautiful actress took to her Instagram handle to share a fun-loving video declaring that she is not participating in hosted season 14. Yes, she has yet again reacted to the BB 2020 news about her and denied all unnecessary rumours. In the video, Samuya can be seen making cute faces, as some melody places in the backdrop, and with her actions, she confirms that it is a big 'NO' for her. She captioned the video as 'This is to clarify again and again. Me in Bigg Boss, naaa. So, please stop speculating and writing about it. I am NOT going.' Well, we must say, this is the best way to stop rumours, and Saumya's smile in the video has totally won our hearts.

ALSO READ: Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain star Saumya Tandon performing yoga with her baby boy is all things cute; Take a look

Take a look at Saumya's post here:

Earlier in a chat with Pinkvilla, Saumya had admitted that she was approached for Bigg Boss 2020, however, she is not keen to take up the offer. Saumya stated, 'I was approached for Bigg Boss, but they have offered me the show a couple of times before as well. But, I am not doing BB, I don't see myself doing it. I don't think it is for me.'

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain fame Saumya Tandon clarifies, 'NOT quitting the show for Bigg Boss 14'

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×