Bigg Boss 2020: Contestants of season 14 will get to enjoy 'new luxuries'; Here's what is different this year

According to the latest reports, some new changes will be added to Bigg Boss 14's format, as the contestants will get to enjoy some never-before-given 'luxuries' during their stay in Bigg Boss 2020. Excited to know what it is? Read on.

The train of Bigg Boss 2020 is on its way, and it will stop any moment next month. While everyone's waiting to know the show's release date, some 'interesting' details about the show are being unveiled with each passing day. It is already known that Bigg Boss 14 is going to be 'unique' as it will have a lockdown connection. Now, adding to the twist, it is being said that contestants will get a chance to enjoy never-before-experienced 'luxuries' in the house. Yes, new media reports reveal that the -hosted show will have 'new luxuries,' which will only enhance the housemates' journey in the show.

Are you wondering what are the 'latest additions' to the BB 2020 format that makes it 'different?' Well, this year contestants will get pre-lockdown experiences in the BB 14 house like shopping, eating outside food, and watching movies in the theatres. Yes, you read that absolutely right! According to a report in the Indian Express, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 have planned to construct a mall, a mini-theatre, spa, and a restaurant-style corner in the house. Exciting, isn't it?

Well, this is for the very first time that contestants will get to enjoy these things in the house. The idea behind these 'creative' changes in the house and the format of the show, is to ensure contestants get the feel of the pre-Coronavirus lockdown days.

Revealing about the changes, a source informed the media house, 'Throughout the lockdown, people have missed certain activities, be it shopping, eating out or watching films. As part of the luxury tasks, contestants would be able to win a chance to enjoy these in the Bigg Boss 14 house.' The source further added that host Salman Khan has earlier mentioned in the show's teaser that this is a 'fitting' reply to 2020.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 2020 will see a mixture of celebrities and a few commoners locked in the house. Though the final list of contestants is not out yet, many names have been doing the rounds. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

