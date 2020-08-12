Bigg Boss 2020: Hamari Bahu Silk fame Chahat Pandey DECLINES to be part of season 14: Not prepared for it now

According to latest reports, Chahat Pandey known for her role in show Hamari Bahu Silk has turned down the offer of Bigg Boss 2020. Read on to know more.

Ever the promo of Bigg Boss 2020 was revealed, the curiosity to know more about season 14 has increased top-notch. While some are piqued to see the new rules and changes, others are eager to know about the contestants of the upcoming season. Now, the latest media reveal that a lead actress of a former show had been approached to be a part of Bigg Boss 2020, however, she has turned down the offer. We're talking about Chahat Pandey, who played the lead Pakhi Naksh Parekh in Zee TV's show Hamari Bahu Silk.

According to a report in the Times of India, the makers had approached Chahat to be a contestant in season 14 of Bigg Boss, but she has rejected it. Revealing details to TOI, Chahat admitted that the makers had approached her for Bigg Boss 14, but she is not going to be seen on the show. She said that she has informed the BB team that she is right now only focussing on Television daily soaps, and is not keen to feature in a reality show.

Further, Chahat said that she is not ready to be part of a show reality show like Bigg Boss at this stage in her career, but she may consider it some years down the line. 'I am not prepared for a show like Bigg Boss right now. I would love to be a part of it in the future maybe two years later, but not right now,' stated Chahat.

Earlier, it was also said that makers were in talks with Chahat's co-star Zaan Khan, who played the male lead in Hamari Bahu Silk to be part of Bigg Boss 14. Zaan who was also a part Splitsvilla 2, was approached by the makers as the rope in a Splitsvilla’ face every year. This year, Zaan seemed to be a perfect choice. The makers were in talks with Zaan about the same, however, no update of the actor their deal getting materialized has been revealed yet.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 2020 is likely to premiere from September 27, but the official release date is not known yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Which celebrities do you want to see in BB 2020? Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comment section below.

