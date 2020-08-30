Bigg Boss 2020: Ishqbaaaz fame Mansi Srivastava REVEALS being approached for Salman Khan hosted season 14

Mansi Srivastava, who was last seen in the show Vidya, recently revealed that the makers of Bigg Boss 2020 had approached her to be a part of season 14.

Bigg Boss 2020 is around the corner, and names of probable celebrities to be locked in the controversial house have been started doing the rounds. From Nia Sharma to Jasmin Bhasin and , names of several popular faces from the Indian Television industry have cropped up. Now to join the bandwagon is another well-known actress from the Telly world, Mansi Srivastava. Mansi, who was last seen in Colors TV's show Vidya, recently revealed that the makers of BB 2020 had approached her for the reality show.

The actress admitted and confirmed that she did receive a call from the makers of season 14 of Bigg Boss, however, there have been no further discussions. Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Mansi stated, 'Yes I was approached but then they never reverted after that.' Mansi is known for her roles in Ishqbaaaz, Sasural Simar Ka, Laal Ishq, Divya Drishti, among others. She made her debut on the small screen with Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year back in 2012.

ALSO READ: Eijaz Khan OPENS UP about being approached for Bigg Boss 14, his birthday plans, lockdown, and more

hosted Bigg Boss 2020 was all set to launch in September, but the show has been pushed to October, due to the repair and maintenance work of the Bigg Boss house. One of the sources revealed to Pinkvilla that the makers plan to go live season 14 from the 4th of October but nothing has been finalised as yet.

Moreover, it is also heard that a group of doctors visited the sets of Bigg Boss 2020 recently to ascertain all precautionary measures are being taken care of. Considering that BB 2020 will have many contestants locked in, with a considerably larger crew, makers ensuring that everything is as per the new COVID-19 guidelines and all necessary safety measures are being done duly. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Naamkarann actor Zain Imam refuses Bigg Boss 14

Credits :India Forums

Share your comment ×