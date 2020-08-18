Bigg Boss 2020: Jennifer Winget DECLINES a huge offer; Her Beyhadh 2 co star Shivin Narang likely to be part?

According to gossip mills Jennifer Winget has turned down a 'huge' offer of Bigg Boss 2020, but her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang is in talks to feature as a contestant in season 14. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 2020 has been creating a lot of buzz all over. As the days are passing by, and the launch date of season 14 is coming closer, and fans are getting eager to know which celebrities are going to be locked inside the house this year. While many speculations are rife about the probable contestants, in the latest, gossip mills are abuzz that has apparently declined a 'huge' off by the makers. However, her Beyhadh 2 co-star Shivin Narang is keen to be a part of the hosted-show this season. Yes, you read that right.

According to a Twitter handle, by the name of 'The Khabri' states that well-known actress Jennifer Winget was approached to participate in BB 2020, and was offered an amount of a whopping 3 crore per week. However, Jenny has reportedly turned it down. But, Shivin Narang, who shared screen space with Jennifer is keen to take up Bigg Boss 2020 and is likely to be a part of the controversial reality. As per the tweet, Shivin is almost confirmed for BB 2020, and now only an official confirmation from him and the makers is awaited.

Nothing has been officially confirmed yet by Bigg Boss makers or the channel. However, our (Pinkvilla) sources say that the news about Jennifer Winget might not be true. Shivin, on the other hand, was almost close to doing the show last year too, but he had rejected Bigg Boss 13 to do Beyhadh 2 instead. Now, it looks like this year, Shivin might just grab the BB 2020 offer, and be locked inside the house.

Confirmed !#JenniferWinget Refused #BB14 offer !

His Manager confirmed ! She was getting 3 crores for doing this season.#ShivinNarang Almost confirmed For #BiggBoss14 ,Last year he refused because of Beyhadh2,Now he is full set to enter #BiggBoss2020 Follow:-@KhabriBB14 — THE KHABRI (@KhabriBB14) August 16, 2020

Jennifer Winget and Shivin Narang were last seen in Sony TV's much-loved revenge drama Beyhadh 2. While Jennifer played Maya, Shivin was seen as Rudra. The duo's onscreen chemistry was adored by fans and they gave them a special name 'MayRa.' However, Beyhadh 2 went off-air abruptly amid the COVID-10 lockdown, leaving fans disheartened. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

