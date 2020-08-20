Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh finalised to be part of Salman Khan hosted season 14?

According to latest reports, Naina Singh who was last seen as Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya is all set to participate in Bigg Boss 2020. Read on to know more.

Bigg Boss 2020 is on its way, and fans are extremely excited to fetch details of the much-awaited season 14. The promo has been released, and it has already created a stir on social media, with fans expecting many 'new changes' this year. While the probable launch date of BB 2020 is expected to be September end, audiences are keen to know who will be seen inside the BB 2020 house. Names of several known faces from the entertainment world have popped up on the tentative contestant list of Bigg Boss 2020, and now another name is added.

Naina Singh, who was last seen in Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is all set to make her way in the Bigg Boss 2020 house. Yes, you read that right! According to the latest reports in a leading entertainment portal, after quitting Kumkum Bhagya Naina Singh is all set to begin her Bigg Boss 2020 journey. The actress might be seen locked in the house of BB 2020. The media report stated that there is a high probability that Naina will enter be part of hosted season 14, and her deal is almost confirmed.

However, no official confirmations have been made yet either by Naina or the makers of BB 2020. If this is true, this will be Naina's third reality show after Splitsvilla and India's Next Superstars. She has won Splitsvilla X in 2017, while she emerged as the finalist in India's Next Superstars in 2018.

Just a few months ago, Naina, who played the role of Rhea Mehra in Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia starrer Kumkum Bhagya. Kasautii Zindagii Kay's Pooja Banerjee replaced her to play the character. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you want to see Naina Singh in Bigg Boss 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Telly Chakkar

