Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh RUBBISHES news of being finalised for season 14

Naina Singh, who became a household name with Kumkum Bhagya, has declined rumours of being finalised for Bigg Boss 2020. Here's what she has to say about her participation in Salman Khan hosted season 14.

Ever since season 14 of Bigg Boss was announced, ardent viewers of the controversial reality show have been waiting to know every minute detail about it. From the show's release date to the theme, from participants to rules and regulations, a lot of buzz regarding Bigg Boss 2020 has been doing rounds. Recently, a report in a leading entertainment portal (Telly Chakkar) revealed that Naina Singh, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has almost been confirmed for the show. The report stated that there is a high probability that Naina will enter the BB 2020 house and her deal is almost confirmed.

Now, the actress has reacted to it and rubbished the news of being finalised for season 14 of Bigg Boss. Yes, Naina has denied being confirmed for Bigg Boss 2020. In a conversation with the Times of India, Naina revealed that she got to know about her participation and confirmation in Bigg Boss 2020 through news channels and portals. Declining the rumours she stated 'There is nothing happening right now.' Further, she said that she has been approached for many shows and also given auditions for the same, among which are some web shows too.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 2020: Tiger Zinda Hai fame Gavie Chahal EXITS Salman Khan hosted season 14 before his entry?

Naina added that it has been six months that we're dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. So, the she is not waiting for any show and will give a nod to whatever comes to her first. 'For me, what show happens to me first, I will take it up. So it’s not like I am waiting to do Bigg Boss only,' the actress shared.

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Bigg Boss 2020 which was, which was earlier supposed to premiere from September, has been postponed for October. It is also said that that the makers plan to go live with the show from the 4th of October but nothing has been finalised as yet.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 POSTPONED for a month; Is THIS the reason?

Share your comment ×