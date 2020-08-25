  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh RUBBISHES news of being finalised for season 14

Naina Singh, who became a household name with Kumkum Bhagya, has declined rumours of being finalised for Bigg Boss 2020. Here's what she has to say about her participation in Salman Khan hosted season 14.
12802 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh RUBBISHES news of being finalised for season 14Bigg Boss 2020: Kumkum Bhagya fame Naina Singh RUBBISHES news of being finalised for season 14

Ever since season 14 of Bigg Boss was announced, ardent viewers of the controversial reality show have been waiting to know every minute detail about it. From the show's release date to the theme, from participants to rules and regulations, a lot of buzz regarding Bigg Boss 2020 has been doing rounds. Recently, a report in a leading entertainment portal (Telly Chakkar) revealed that Naina Singh, who was last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, has almost been confirmed for the show. The report stated that there is a high probability that Naina will enter the BB 2020 house and her deal is almost confirmed. 

Now, the actress has reacted to it and rubbished the news of being finalised for season 14 of Bigg Boss. Yes, Naina has denied being confirmed for Bigg Boss 2020. In a conversation with the Times of India, Naina revealed that she got to know about her participation and confirmation in Bigg Boss 2020 through news channels and portals. Declining the rumours she stated 'There is nothing happening right now.' Further, she said that she has been approached for many shows and also given auditions for the same, among which are some web shows too. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 2020: Tiger Zinda Hai fame Gavie Chahal EXITS Salman Khan hosted season 14 before his entry?

Naina added that it has been six months that we're dealing with the Coronavirus crisis. So, the she is not waiting for any show and will give a nod to whatever comes to her first. 'For me, what show happens to me first, I will take it up. So it’s not like I am waiting to do Bigg Boss only,' the actress shared. 

Recently, Pinkvilla exclusively learnt that Bigg Boss 2020 which was, which was earlier supposed to premiere from September, has been postponed for October. It is also said that that the makers plan to go live with the show from the 4th of October but nothing has been finalised as yet. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 14 POSTPONED for a month; Is THIS the reason?

Credits :Times of India / Telly Chakkar

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy
Vidyut Jammwal on lack of equal opportunities, not being offered a love story, criticism | Khuda Hafiz
Shahid Kapoor on Mira, Misha, Zain & what he would steal from Saif, Varun, Ranveer | Time Machine
Bipasha Basu’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling racism, bodyshaming, osteoarthritis & casting couch
All about Kangana Ranaut and Deepika Padukone’s ongoing controversy
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Alleged relation with Sara to Rhea’s texts to Mahesh Bhatt
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement