Bigg Boss 2020: Naagin 3 & Yeh Hai Mohabbatein fame Pavitra Punia approached for Salman Khan hosted season 14?

Bigg Boss 2020 has become the talk-of-the-town. After a record-breaking Bigg Boss 13, is all set to return to the TV screens with another amazing season, a new bunch of contestants, new rules, and loads of entertainment. Ever, since the first teaser of season 14 of Bigg Boss has surfaced fans cannot contain their excitement. The viewers are extremely excited to know which celebrities will be locked inside the BB house this year. The names of several probable actors and actresses have been doing rounds to feature in BB 2020, however, no confirmed list is out yet.

Now, reports have it that another actress from the Indian Television industry has been approached for Bigg Boss 2020, and it is none other than Pavitra Punia. According to reports in a leading entertainment portal, Pavitra Punia, who played the lead antagonist 'Timnasa' in Sab TV's show Baalveer Returns has quit the show to be a part of Bigg Boss 2020. Yes, reportedly, Pavitra has bid goodbye to the show as she is looking forward to her stint in the fourteenth season of the controversial reality show. A source revealed to IWM Buzz, 'Pavitra has got a lucrative Bigg Boss offer and she is preparing for the show.'

Pavitra is known for her roles in Naagin 3 and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress also was rumoured to be dating BB 13 finalist Paras Chhabra, however, things did not work out between the two and they parted ways. But, Pavitra never confirmed her relationship with Paras and said that they are 'just friends.'

Just a day ago, new stills from the upcoming promo of Bigg Boss 2020 left everyone awestruck. In the picture, Salman is seen mopping the floors and finishing all the household chores as he asks fans to gear up for the new season where the scene will be reversed. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

