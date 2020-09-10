Bigg Boss 2020: Nia Sharma opts out of Salman Khan's show for THIS reason

Bigg Boss 14 is just round the corner and fans are already excited for the same. However, Nia Sharma is reportedly not taking part in the show anymore.

Ardent fans of the popular reality show Bigg Boss are excited as the makers are all set to roll out season 14 soon. Moreover, speculations are rife about the participants of the new season and as we all know, certain names are already out! In the midst of all this, reports about the participants getting access to some entirely new stuff like mini theatres and restaurant-style corners in the BB house also grabbed headlines on social media platforms.

However, Nia Sharma has reportedly backed out from the hosted show. The actress who won Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India a few days back was not sure about being a part of Bigg Boss 14 since the very first day. If media reports are to be believed, the Naagin 4 actress is hesitating to be a part of the show because of its format and the brunch of controversies that allegedly create a whole lot of mess.

The actress is reportedly not sure about creating such an image for herself. Reports also state that Nia is afraid she would end up exploding if the house gets frustrating at some point in time. Well, this is not the first time that someone has backed out from Bigg Boss owing to controversies associated with it. Earlier, another actress, Asha Negi also gave a more or less similar reason for not being a part of the show. Well, it is yet to be seen who will replace Nia Sharma as a contestant of the new season.

