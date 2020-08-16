Bigg Boss 2020 PROMO: Salman Khan hints at season 14 changing 'manoranjan ka scene' & we are already excited

The new promo of Bigg Boss 2020 is already out that has left the audience excited for the new season. Salman Khan has also hinted at some new changes in the upcoming times.

The entertainment industry is slowly getting back to normalcy with the resuming of shoots and return of celebs to the sets for the same. The audience is elated to watch something fresh on their TV screens after so long. In the midst of all this, another popular show is going to be back soon with a new season. Yes, we are talking about Bigg Boss 2020 here. The 14th season of the show is all set to entertain the audience.

And the best part is that will return as the host again. In the midst of all this the makers have dropped a new promo of the reality show thereby increasing the excitement. The video begins with Salman Khan stating that 2020 has raised a question at entertainment and that the answer will be given while observing celebrations. The actor then states that the scene will change indicating at something special coming up this season.

Check out the promo below:

Moreover, the caption of the post reads, “2020 ke manoranjan ka scene palatne aa raha hai #BB14” that implies that season 14 is all set to change the scene of entertainment this year. Meanwhile, Salman Khan looks dapper as he is wearing a red t-shirt teamed up with a casual blazer and jeans. Moreover, he is sitting inside a theatre while enjoying popcorn as can be seen in the video. Well, the makers of Bigg Boss 14 are yet to reveal the names of this year’s participants yet and we are eagerly waiting for the same.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan is finishing all household chores as he gears to spice up the small screen again

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×