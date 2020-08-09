Bigg Boss 2020: Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra to be part of the show?

According to latest reports social media sensation and Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has been approached to feature in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 2020 aka season 14.

After a long wait, Bigg Boss fans got a huge surprise yesterday as the makers teased viewers with the first promo of season 14. Unlike past years, the upcoming season of the controversial reality show will not be called Bigg Boss 14. But rather it has a new name 'Bigg Boss 2020.' As expected this season is going to be 'different' from what we've seen Bigg Boss in the past years. In the promo, host is seen doing farming and riding a tractor as he claims that audiences will see never-before-seen situations in Bigg Boss 2020.

While the promo has already increased fans' curiosity and excitement, now another interesting news is coming in. According to the latest media reports, social media sensation, and Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra has been approached for Bigg Boss 2020. A report in the Times of India states that Sakshi has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 2020. While the makers haven't confirmed anything yet, sources revealed to TOI that if things go well, Sakshi might enter the Salman Khan-hosted show this year.

Sakshi is the great-granddaughter of Indian epic saga Ramayan director Ramanand Sagar. She has been making heads turn with her bold pictures on social media. Sakshi is a singer, songwriter, and an influencer, who enjoys a massive fan following on social media platforms. She started her career in singing at the tender age of 10 and has taken professional vocal training from London. She has released some music covers and is currently working on her original music.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 2020 is likely to go on floors at the end of September or the start of October. However, no official release date has been revealed by the makers yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

