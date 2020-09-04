Bigg Boss 2020: Saat Phere fame and popular Bhojpuri actress Aamrapali Dubey to be part of season 14?

According to the latest reports, Aamrapali Dubey, who is a well-known face in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry is all set to participate in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 2020. Read on.

Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to hit the tube in some weeks from now. While the release date of season 14 is not revealed yet, the news around the tentative contestant list is has been doing rounds for a long. From Nia Sharma to , the names of many popular actors from the Indian Television industry have been speculated to be a part of season 14 of Bigg Boss. Now, another well-known personality's name has been added to the list, and it is none other than Aamrapali Dubey.

Aamrapali Dubey, who is a popular face in the Bhojpuri industry might be seen as a participant in Bigg Boss 2020. Yes, according to the latest media reports, Aamrapali Dubey might be locked in the house of BB 2020. Reportedly, Aamrapali has been approached by the makers, and if things fall in place between them, the deal will materialize and she may become one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 14. However, nothing has been confirmed yet, if it happens, Aamrapali would get a lifetime opportunity, as she is a huge fan fo host .

Well, before Aamrapli, many Bhojpuri stars have spread their magic in the previous season of Bigg Boss. Ravi Kishan, Dinesh Lal Yadav, Niruha, Khesari Lal Yadav, Sambhavna Seth, Monalisa, among several others have won millions of hearts with their stint in Bigg Boss previously. Aamrapli shares a warm bond with Ravi Kishan, Niruha, and Khesari Lal Yadav, and has worked with them in some famous projects.

Before entering the Bhojpuri entertainment industry, Amrapali has featured in Indian Television shows like Maayka, Saath Phere, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, and Mera Naam Karegi Roshan. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

