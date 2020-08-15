Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan is finishing all household chores as he gears to spice up the small screen again

The first promo for Bigg Boss 2020 will be out today. Before that a still from the promo where Salman Khan is seen mopping floors has got fans excited.

hosted Bigg Boss is all set to return to small screens with a new set of contestants to entertain the audience. The season this year will be heavily inspired by the lockdown period the world has witnessed. In a new stills from the upcoming promo, to be released tonight, Salman is seen mopping the floors and finishing all the household chores as he asks fans to gear up for the new season where the scene will be reversed, he promises.

In the promo, Salman is casually dressed in black t-shirt and jeans and is distressed with all the chores. Colors shared the promo on social media and wrote, "Ghar ke sab kaam karlo khatam, kyunki ab scene paltega! #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 @beingsalmankhan." This will be Salman's 11th year of hosting the reality show and fans have expressed mixed feelings.



Many amends have been made this season in terms of contract. As per sources, health and sanitisation is of top priority. If any contestant is found to be unhygienic, he or she will be disqualified immediately. Plus their temperatures will be checked every few hours and only people will good immunity to be taken inside the house this year. The first teaser for the reality show was aired on Saturday last week during Naagin 4 finale. Salman shot for the promo at his Panvel farmhouse itself and might shoot for the weekend ka vaar episodes from there too.

The show is expected to premiere by September 27.

