Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan's iconic 'back pose' returns as he shoots for promo; pic INSIDE

Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss 2020 this year. The superstar shot for the promo recently, which will be out this week itself.

Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to return to the small screens from September. The first teaser for the show was recently revealed during the Naagin 4 finale and this week, the first promo for the show will be out. Salman recently shot for the promo. His designer, Ashley Rebello shared a picture of the superstar showing off his back. This has been his iconic pose for years now and has definitely got fans excited. The season this year will be highly influenced by the lockdown situation.

Bigg Boss 2020 promises a lot of entertainment with utmost importance being given to the cleanliness aspect and of course, health conditions of all those approached. Among other names, , Nia Sharma have also surfaced to be a part of the show, but, nothing has been confirmed so far. Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular reality shows and the last season saw Sidharth Shukla take the trophy home.

. @BeingSalmanKhan Shotting for #BiggBoss14 promo i guess...That Iconic back pose of him though..U all notice the change in his hairstyle pic.twitter.com/X8vFIAiQw1 — BeingHonest (@Itsss_Shivam) August 12, 2020

Bigg Boss 2020 will reportedly be shot in the same house which was meant for the 13th season. Salman will be shooting for the weekend episodes from his Panvel farmhouse, as per reports. In the teaser released, Salman is seen farming and stating that with everything under lockdown, he learnt to farm and garden and now it's time to change the game. The show will face competition from Nach Baliye, as per the buzz.

