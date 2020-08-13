  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan's iconic 'back pose' returns as he shoots for promo; pic INSIDE

Salman Khan will return as the host for Bigg Boss 2020 this year. The superstar shot for the promo recently, which will be out this week itself.
37915 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan's iconic 'back pose' returns as he shoots for promo; pic INSIDEBigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan's iconic 'back pose' returns as he shoots for promo; pic INSIDE

Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to return to the small screens from September. The first teaser for the show was recently revealed during the Naagin 4 finale and this week, the first promo for the show will be out. Salman recently shot for the promo. His designer, Ashley Rebello shared a picture of the superstar showing off his back. This has been his iconic pose for years now and has definitely got fans excited. The season this year will be highly influenced by the lockdown situation. 

Bigg Boss 2020 promises a lot of entertainment with utmost importance being given to the cleanliness aspect and of course, health conditions of all those approached. Among other names, Vivian Dsena, Nia Sharma have also surfaced to be a part of the show, but, nothing has been confirmed so far. Bigg Boss has been one of the most popular reality shows and the last season saw Sidharth Shukla take the trophy home. 

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan’s show get a new name as Bigg Boss 2020; Makers unveils first promo

Bigg Boss 2020 will reportedly be shot in the same house which was meant for the 13th season. Salman will be shooting for the weekend episodes from his Panvel farmhouse, as per reports. In the teaser released, Salman is seen farming and stating that with everything under lockdown, he learnt to farm and garden and now it's time to change the game. The show will face competition from Nach Baliye, as per the buzz. 

Are you excited for BB 2020? Let us know in the comments section below.

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Take a look into Sanjay Dutt’s life story
All the times Sara Ali Khan raised the bar of fashion with her ravishing looks
How to make Sara Ali Khan’s favourite keto pasta? Siddhant Bhargava reveals all her diet secrets
Angad Bedi on Janhvi Kapoor, Neha Dhupia’s reaction to his film Gunjan Saxena, his daughter Mehr & more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea shares details of Europe trip to SC’s judgement
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: All you need to know about the Supreme Court’s latest verdict
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: Ambulance attendant’s claims to KK Singh’s texts to Rhea
Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary REVEAL their diet post COVID 19 outbreak | LunchTime Diaries
Jacqueline Fernandez’s skincare secrets to get a glowing skin like hers
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Late actor’s conflict with sister to Rhea Chakraborty facing the ED again
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement