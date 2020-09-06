  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan hosted season 14 to get a 'huge' change; Air time of episodes to be cut short?

According to the latest media reports, 'massive' changes in Bigg Boss 2020 are going to take place, as the telecast duration of Salman Khan hosted season 14 has apparently been cut short. Read on.
32498 reads Mumbai Updated: September 6, 2020 05:32 pm
Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan hosted season 14 to get a 'huge' change; Air time of episodes to be cut short?Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan hosted season 14 to get a 'huge' change; Air time of episodes to be cut short?
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 2020 is undoubtedly the most-awaited show on Indian Television right now. Many were expecting the show to hit the tube in the first two weeks of September, however, they were left disappointed as the BB 2020 has been pushed to October beginning. While the official release date is yet to be announced, several details about Salman Khan-hosted BB 14 have been doing rounds. From the show's format changing to doctor's visiting the sets to contestants having international travel history being debarred, Bigg Boss 14 certainly is quite 'different' from its previous seasons. 

Now, some other 'massive' changes in BB 2020 have been revealed, and it might leave fans of the show disheartened further. According to the latest media reports, there have been 'huge' altercations in the show's time slot as well as the run time. Reports suggest that the air time has been cut short to 30 mins per episode. Yes, it means, unlike all past seasons, one episode of Bigg Boss 2020 will be aired only for half an hour. This will surely affect the entertainment factor, and viewers might be left dissatisfied with the content being shown within 30 mins episode. 

ALSO READ: Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz to Shehnaaz Gill, Himanshi Khurana: MOST followed Bigg Boss 13 contestant REVEALED

Further, it is also being reported that the time slot of BB 14 will be set at past 10 pm. Apparently, the Salman Khan hosted- season will air at 10.30 pm. Colors TV's show  Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will make way for BB 2020, and it will be telecasted at 10.30  pm. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are excited to watch the upcoming season of the most-loved controversial reality show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

Credits :India Forums

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Raja Kumari on dream BTS collab, staying away from fake views and Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara
Teachers’ Day 2020: Big B to Shah Rukh Khan Bollywood actors who essayed the role of teachers onscreen
Ankita Lokhande continues to fight for SSR: Here are her 5 posts after his demise that stole hearts
Kriti Sanon’s stylist Sukriti Grover gets candid on styling Kriti & Kartik Aaryan, Diet Sabya & more
Sushant Singh Rajput: A look at the most emotional posts shared by the late actor’s sisters
Rishi Kapoor’s birth anniversary: List of the iconic films of his career
Sameera Reddy’s UNTOLD Story on body shaming, nepotism, casting couch: I was asked to get implants
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI’s statements to NCB Raid at Rhea’s home
Vidya Balan to Shibani Dandekar: Celebs who spoke in support of Rhea Chakraborty
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover on their proposal, separation, pregnancy in Love Talkies S4
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Shruti Modi’s confession to Sandip Ssingh’s lead

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement