Bigg Boss 2020: Salman Khan hosted season 14 to get a 'huge' change; Air time of episodes to be cut short?

According to the latest media reports, 'massive' changes in Bigg Boss 2020 are going to take place, as the telecast duration of Salman Khan hosted season 14 has apparently been cut short. Read on.

Bigg Boss 2020 is undoubtedly the most-awaited show on Indian Television right now. Many were expecting the show to hit the tube in the first two weeks of September, however, they were left disappointed as the BB 2020 has been pushed to October beginning. While the official release date is yet to be announced, several details about -hosted BB 14 have been doing rounds. From the show's format changing to doctor's visiting the sets to contestants having international travel history being debarred, Bigg Boss 14 certainly is quite 'different' from its previous seasons.

Now, some other 'massive' changes in BB 2020 have been revealed, and it might leave fans of the show disheartened further. According to the latest media reports, there have been 'huge' altercations in the show's time slot as well as the run time. Reports suggest that the air time has been cut short to 30 mins per episode. Yes, it means, unlike all past seasons, one episode of Bigg Boss 2020 will be aired only for half an hour. This will surely affect the entertainment factor, and viewers might be left dissatisfied with the content being shown within 30 mins episode.

Further, it is also being reported that the time slot of BB 14 will be set at past 10 pm. Apparently, the Salman Khan hosted- season will air at 10.30 pm. Colors TV's show Naati Pinky Ki Lambi Love Story will make way for BB 2020, and it will be telecasted at 10.30 pm. Well, nothing has been confirmed yet, but fans are excited to watch the upcoming season of the most-loved controversial reality show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

