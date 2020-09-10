Bigg Boss 2020: Season 14 to go on air from THIS date; Salman Khan to shoot premiere episode in advance

According to the latest reports, Bigg Boss 2020 is all set to go on floors in the first week in October, and finally, the final release has been revealed. Read on to know more.

'Bigg Boss chahatein hain...' loyal fans of the controversial reality show are yearning to hear these words on the small screen again. While Bigg Boss 2020 is on its way, viewers are waiting with bated to 'everything' about season 14. From the tentative list of contestants to the major changes in the house and format, news about BB 2020, has been making noise from quite some time. While there's no doubt that fans want to know every minute detail about Bigg Boss 14, but the one 'secret' that's going to bring about joy is the show's release date.

Yes, everybody has been eagerly waiting to know when Bigg Boss 2020 will 'finally' go on floors. Though reports of BB 2020 releasing in October were out, the actual release date was not confirmed. However, it looks like there is some 'good' news for fans as the 'final on-air date' has been revealed. Bigg Boss 2020 will hit the screens on 4 October 2020. Yes, you read that right! Bigg Boss 14 will hit the TV screens on 4th October (Sunday), and with the launch, a bunch of new contestants will come to entertain the audience.

However, the shooting of the premiere episode will happen well in advance, owing to host 's work commitments. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, Salman Khan will shoot the opening episode of Bigg Boss 14 on October 1 at Film City (Goregoan, Mumbai). After this, he will kick-start shooting for his much-awaited action thriller Radhe.

A source close to BB 14 informed the media house, 'Bigg Boss is set to go on air from Sunday, October 4. Usually, the premiere episode is shot a day in advance so that the identity of the contestants can be kept under wraps. However, these are unprecedented times and hence they will be shooting three days in advance.'

Meanwhile, Naagin 4 star Nia Sharma who was one of the most-anticipated contestants of BB 14. However, she has now opted out of the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

