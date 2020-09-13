Bigg Boss 2020: Shehnaaz Gill to appear as the FIRST special guest on Salman Khan hosted season 14?

According to the latest media reports, Bigg Boss 13's cutest contestant Shennaaz Gill is all set to be the first special guest on Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 14. Read on to know more.

If there's one show that everyone has been waiting for eagerly, it has to be Bigg Boss 14. Yes, the much-awaited reality show is all set to go on air in October first week, the curiosity of fans is increasing with each passing day. While everyone is intrigued to know about the contestants to be locked in the Bigg Boss 2020 house, many also want to know who will be the first special guest in the -hosted show. Many fans of the previous season, Bigg Boss 13, wished to one of the finalists as the first guest on Bigg Boss 14.

Now, according to the latest media reports, Shehnaaz Gill is all set to be the first special guest on Bigg Boss 2020. Yes, you read that right! Known as the Punjab ki , Shehnaaz Gill might be seen as the first special guest on season 14. In fact, it is also said that the young star has agreed to appear on the show, and has given the offer a nod as well. Well, if this news turns out to be true, Shehnaaz Gill's fans are certainly going to dance in merriment, because she is going to spread her charm, and kick-start the season with a 'bang.'

While Shehnaaz aka Sana (as lovingly called by fans) may be the first guest, Sidharth Shukla, Paras Chhabra, and others from BB 13 might also appear on Bigg Boss 14. Talking about Shehnaaz, with her innocence, cuteness, and entertaining personality, she quickly won everyone's heart and became a household name. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to watch Bigg Boss 14 aka Bigg Boss 2020? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :India Forums

