Bigg Boss 2020: Sidharth, Asim, Shehnaaz or Rashami; Which BB 13 finalist do you want to see as the 1st guest?

As talks about Bigg Boss 2020s air date are buzzing with full zeal, which Bigg Boss 13 finalist would you like to see as the first special guest on season 14 - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill or Rashami Desai? Take the poll and let us know.

In a month or more, Television screens across the country are going to buzz with 'Bigg Boss chahatein hain,' as the much-awaited season 14 of Bigg Boss is all set to premiere. Named as Bigg Boss 2020, the show is expected to go on air at the end of September, however, no official release date has been revealed. The makers have been increasing viewers' excitement of the fourteenth season, as they have dropped in a teaser and promo featuring host , wherein he hints at situations changing completely in the upcoming season.

Now, with Bigg Boss 2020 creating a storm on social media, and avid viewers of the controversial reality show are waiting with bated breath to know more about the season. Just like all previous seasons, BB 2020 is also expected to have a grand opening with some 'special guests.' While it is not known who will be the first guest on Bigg Boss 2020, wouldn't it be better to have a finalist from the super entertaining season Bigg Boss 13? BB 13 was one of the longest and record-breaking seasons in the history of Bigg Boss.

So, with the date of Bigg Boss 2020 nearing, we would like to ask you, which BB 13 finalist as the first special guest - Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill or ? All the four contestants made heads turn with their amazing stint in BB 13 and received a lot of support from viewers. While Sidharth lifted the trophy, Asim emerged as the first-runner up, and Shehnaaz and Rashami followed.

Well, if anyone of the BB 13 finalist turns up to be the first special guest on Bigg Boss 2020, the show is certainly going to grab many eyeballs. So, who is your choice to be the first special guest adding the 'extra tadka' to Bigg Boss 2020 from Sidharth Shukla, Asim Riaz, Shehnaaz Gill and Rashami Desai? Take the poll and let us know.

