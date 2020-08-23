Bigg Boss 2020: Tiger Zinda Hai fame Gavie Chahal EXITS Salman Khan hosted season 14 before his entry?

Actor Gavie Chahal, who is known for his roles in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai has reportedly opted out of Bigg Boss 2020, even before entering the house of season 14. Here's why.

Bigg Boss 2020 is around the corner, and fans of the controversial reality show are waiting with bated breath to know who's going to be locked in the house in season 14. While the names of several celebrities have been doing rounds to be the probable BB 2020 contestants, now a well-known actor has already opted out of the show. And interestingly, this actor has shared screen space with host in some famous Bollywood movies. Well, we're talking about Gavie Chahal.

Actor Gavie Chahal, who is known for his roles in movies like Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai has reportedly opted out of Bigg Boss 2020, even before entering the house of season 14. The actor was approached to be a part of BB 2020 and the negotiations with the makers were on. However, even before he could step inside the BB 2020 house, Gavie has decided to opt-out and turn down the offer. And the reason for Gavie's exit from Bigg Boss 2020 is a medical condition, an eye operation.

The actor has to undergo eye operation and the doctors have advised him complete bed rest of three weeks. So, unfortunately, Gavie will not be able to enter the Bigg Boss 2020 house at the launch but hopes to get a chance to feature in the show as a wild-card contestant. Talking to a leading entertainment portal, Gavie revealed that he was in talks with the BB 2020 makers since the past one month, and was also excited to participate in the show.

However, Gavie recently came to know that he has to be operated. He said 'It was my father's dream, to see me on the show.' When asked would be like to be a part of BB 2020 as a wild-card entry, the actor said that he is keen to keen on doing Bigg Boss 2020.

Gavie has also been a part of TV shows like Mohe Rang De, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, and RadhaKrishn among others. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss 2020 aka Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

