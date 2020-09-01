Bigg Boss 2020: Vidya fame Namish Taneja chooses show Aye Mere Humsafar over Salman Khan hosted season 14

Namish Taneja, who was last seen in show Vidya, recently revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 2020. However, the actor decided to opt for another daily soap titled 'Aye Mere Humsafar' instead of being a part of season 14 of Bigg Boss. Read on.

Bigg Boss is one show that is not only awaited by viewers every year but also many celebrities who wish to show their 'real' self to the people. For every new season of Bigg Boss well-known faces are approached. With the launch of Bigg Boss 2020 nearing, this time again, the makers have approached several popular celebrities from the Indian Television industry. While reports state that some have accepted the offer, others have politely declined to do Bigg Boss 2020 for their own reasons.

Recently, Namish Taneja, who was last seen in Colors TV's show Vidya revealed that he was approached for Bigg Boss 2020 but has refused to be a part of it, due to some other show. Yes, Namish turned down BB 2020 to do a new daily soap titled 'Aye Mere Humsafar.' The actor chose to do Aye Mere Humsafar over hosted Bigg Boss 2020. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Namish spilled the beans about Bigg Boss makers contacting him for season 14, and why he chose to do a TV serial rather than the much-loved reality show.

Namish revealed that he was in initial talks with Bigg Boss 2020 makers, however, before the conversation would go further, he was selected and finalised for the new show 'Aye Mere Humsafar.' The actor had been to the Bigg Boss 13 house last year as a special guest during the 'New Year Eve' party in then BB 13 house and extended his support to Sidharth Shukla on social after he came out of the house.

Revealing details to the TOI about opting for another show over Bigg Boss 2020, Namish said that he has been fortunate enough to enter the Bigg Boss house earlier. 'This year, while I was in talks with the makers of the reality show, however, producers of Aye Mere Humsafar along with the channel selected me. I am happy to take up the show and excited about this journey.'

However, the handsome hunk said that he is also interested to do Bigg Boss in the future. 'I am equally keen and excited to go inside the Bigg Boss house, God willing, probably in the upcoming seasons,' expressed Namish.

Talking about Namish's new show Aye Mere Humsafar, it chronicles around an ambitious girl and a laid-back boy, and how their lives get entangled after a misunderstanding. Namish essays the character of Ved Kothari in the new daily soap. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

