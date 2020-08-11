Bigg Boss 2020: YouTube star Amit Bhadana REACTS to news of him being part of season 14; Here's what he said

Popular Indian YouTuber Amit Bhadana opened up on rumours of him joining the Salman Khan's show Bigg Boss 2020. Here's what he had to say.

Amit Bhadana is one of the most followed YouTubers in India. He has over 20 million followers on YouTube and is very 'desi' at heart. Known for his fun-loving, engaging, and relatable videos, Amit enjoys a massive fan following and has carved a niche for himself in the field of creating good content. Recently, several media reports were doing rounds that Amit Bhadana will be seen in 's much-awaited controversial reality show Bigg Boss 2020. It was stated that the youtube star will be getting locked in Bigg Boss 14 house.

However, now Amit Bhadana has reacted to the news and clarified his stance. He rubbished and quashed all rumours of him being a part of Bigg Boss 2020. Amit made a video of himself, wherein he cleared the air about the reports of him entering the season 14 of Bigg Boss. He stated that he is not going to be a part of the controversial reality show. Calling the news of him joining BB 2020 fake, Amit clearly mentioned that he will not be a part of the reality show.

The popular Youtuber said that he has no hard feelings for Bigg Boss, but his goals in life are completely different. Reality shows like Bigg Boss and Bollywood movies do not fit into his aims. He added that he is happy creating videos on YouTube, and is content with the love he is getting from the platform. Amit Bhadana also shared that

neither Bollywood nor Bigg Boss has ever been his priority and his priority has always been YouTube.

Here's a glimpse from Amit Bhadana's clarification on Bigg Boss 2020:

Meanwhile, the promo of Bigg Boss 2020 released last week, wherein Salman Khan was seen farming and riding a tractor in the fields. The show is likely to go on floors from September 27 (20200, however, no official launch date has been announced yet. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited for Bigg Boss 2020 aka Bigg Boss 14? Let us know in the comment section below.

