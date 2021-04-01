Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan spotted having gold plated coffee at the highest restaurant in Burj Khalifa; SEE PH

Sana Khan recently posted a picture holding a gold plated coffee and the internet is going crazy over it. She left her acting career last year after her marriage.[node:summary]

It seems life former actress Sana Khan is living a truly lavish life as she is seen sipping gold-plated coffee in a restaurant in Burj Khalifa. The actress took to Instagram as she shared a picture of herself on her Instagram. She was seen sitting comfortably in a restaurant in Burj Khalifa, named Atmosphere. At present, she is enjoying a vacation with her husband Anas Abbas in Dubai. The former actress often shares glimpses of her life through her social media. Her recent picture of her holding a gold plated coffee has gone viral.

The post shared by Sana Khan shows her clad in a black burkha as she enjoys a nice breakfast at a posh restaurant in Dubai. She has also shared pictures of the other things she has for breakfast. The most engaging of them was the lavish coffee she was having there. The restaurant she is seen sitting in the highest restaurant on record. She felt extremely delighted by the sweet surprise of her husband as he took her to this restaurant for coffee.

She wrote in the caption, “When ur husband surprises u with breakfast at the top of the BURJ KHALIFA That gold plated coffee".

See post here-

Bigg Boss 6 fame Sana Khan announced her wedding with Anas Abbas in November last year. After her wedding, she went to Kashmir for her honeymoon and shared some scenic pictures from her trip. The actress was recently papped for the first time after her marriage, she just waved and went and left.

Also read- Sana Khan reacts to negative videos highlighting her past; Says ‘Don’t put anyone in depression’

Credits :Times of India

Share your comment ×