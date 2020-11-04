Bigg Boss 6 fame Vishal Karwal marries long time friend Heena in Himachal Pradesh

Vishal Karwal has been a part of numerous popular shows, reality shows and movies. The 1920 London fame actor is now a married man.

Vishal Karwal has recently tied the knot with his friend Heena. Yes, you heard it right. The Bigg Boss 6 fame actor who hails from Palampur, Himachal Pradesh, walked down the aisle with his ladylove after a brief courtship of a year and a half. The actor tells TOI that initially, the families had thought about postponing the wedding to December owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, they went with the original date, and festivities were attended by around 100 people.

Among those who attended are the Bhagyavidhaata actor’s relatives and close friends from Delhi and Mumbai. As per the reports, the Mehendi and Shagun took place on October 26 and 27, while the Haldi ceremony took place on October 28. Vishal reportedly dated Heena when he was studying in Chandigarh. However, they reportedly lost touch later when he moved to the city of dreams. It was only last year in April that the 1920 London actor wished Heena on her birthday and then they reconnected again.

The report by TOI states that Vishal and Heena had earlier planned a one-month long honeymoon in Bali but will be traveling to Goa instead owing to the unprecedented situation. The actor says that both of them might fly to the exotic location in mid-November ahead of his birthday. That will be followed by a trip to South India. While we are yet to get access to Vishal Karwal and Heena’s wedding pictures, we congratulate the newlyweds as they begin a new life together!

