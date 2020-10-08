Bigg Boss 6’s Sana Khan bids goodbye to showbiz industry forever; Decides to spend life in serving humanity

Sana Khan has urged people from the industry not to approach her showbiz related work henceforth.

Sana Khan, who became a household name with her stint in Bigg Boss 6, has taken the social media by a storm as she announces her exit from the entertainment industry. The actress shared a long post on Instagram and shared that she has bid adieu to the showbiz lifestyle forever. Explaining her reason to quit the industry, Sana stated that she has decided to spend her life in service of humanity hereon. Making the big announcement, Sana called it a crucial juncture of her life.

“I have been living the Showbiz (Film Industry) life for years, and during this time I have been blessed with all kinds of fame, honour and wealth from my fans for which I am grateful to them,” she wrote. Sana further urged people of the industry not to approach her for any Showbiz work. “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my Creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my Creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in to. Finally, all brothers and sisters are requested to not consult me with regards to any Showbiz work henceforth,” Sana added.

While sharing the big news, Sana captioned the post as, “My happiest moment. May Allah help me n guide me in this journey. Aap sab mujhe dua Mai Shamil rakhe.”

Take a look at Sana Khan’s post announcing her exit from Showbiz industry:

Soon, Sana was inundated with best wishes for this new phase of life. Divya Agarwal wrote, “Whatever makes you happy. You are a beautiful soul.. you were a pure heart then even when working for the showbiz and even better now. So happy you found your path. Allah aapko dhersari khushiyaan de. Ameen.” Ridhi Dogra commented, “Sana my girl! Wish you so much love and joy that you already carry within you as a person. Be blessed today and every day.”

To recall, Sana had made the headlines earlier this year after she announced her break up with Melvin Louis and accused him of cheating and being violent with her during their relationship.

