Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan summoned by the police for 'promoting enmity among communities'

Actor Ajaz Khan has been arrested by the Khar Police post his communal remarks during an interaction on Facebook live.

On Saturday, actor Ajaz Khan was arrested by the Mumbai Police post his rather controversial statements during a Facebook live chat he did. Allegedly, the former Bigg Boss contestant went on to say, "If an ant dies, a Muslim is responsible, if an elephant dies, a Muslim is responsible. If there is an earthquake in Delhi, a Muslim is responsible, i.e a Muslim is responsible for any incident. But have you ever thought who is responsible for this conspiracy?"

Under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504 and 505(2) of the Indian Penal Code, an FIR has been filed against the actor at Khar Police Station. Ajaz went on to speak about the recent incident at the Bandra railway station where people came in huge numbers, demanding permission to go back to their towns post the lockdown was extended to May 3. Ajaz said that this was a conspiracy by BJP to defame Muslims as well as the CM of Maharashtra. He went on to highlight how BJP was pulling off communal tactics in order to take control of Maharashtra from CM Uddha Thackeray.

It was soon after that Twitter began to trend #ArrestAjaz and thereafter, this action has been taken against the actor. Ajaz has been arrested earlier as well, and it last happened back in July when the actor went on to share some rather objectionable videos that could cause communal disharmony, as was said by the police at that time.





Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :PTI

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×