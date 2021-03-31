Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan taken for medical examination by NCB before being produced in court in drug case

Ajaz Khan was detained at Mumbai airport. He was then taken to custody and interrogated for 8 hours. Later, the actor was arrested in a drug case.

Actor and former Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan, who was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), has been taken for a medical examination on Wednesday morning. He was detained at Mumbai airport and was arrested after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case. As media reported that the NCB suspect Ajaz Khan was part of the drug supply syndicate which is run by Farukh Batata and his son Shadab Batata. Ajaz's name cropped up during the investigation after drug peddler Shadab's arrest.

In the fresh update, the news agency ANI tweeted, “NCB takes actor Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand.” While making way towards the police car, the actor, “Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants.” As reported, the NCB has also conducted raids at several locations connected to the actor in Andheri and Lokhandwala. The news agency had tweeted, “NCB has arrested Actor Ajaz Khan, after 8 hours of interrogation in connection with a drug case: Narcotics Control Bureau.” The actor was taken into custody after he visited the NCB office. Khan had landed in Mumbai only on Tuesday.

Maharashtra: NCB takes actor Ajaz Khan for a medical check-up before producing him before a court in Mumbai for remand. "Only 4 sleeping pills were found at my home. My wife has suffered a miscarriage & is using these pills as antidepressants," he says. pic.twitter.com/y3R1UG3wvK — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

However, this is not the first time that Ajaz Khan's name has surfaced in a drug case. In 2018, he was arrested by Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai Police from a hotel after eight ecstasy tablets was found in his possession. He was charged with possession of banned narcotics substances. Then again in April 2020, the actor was arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post. He was summoned to Khar police station in connection with the comment made during a Facebook live session.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 7 fame Ajaz Khan detained by NCB at Mumbai airport in a drug case; Complete deets inside

Credits :ANI Twitter

Share your comment ×