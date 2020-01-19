Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi shares first glimpse of her and beau Shalabh Dang’s wedding card; Take a look

Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi recently took to Instagram to give us the first glimpse of her wedding card. The actress is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10. Check it out.

Popular TV actress Kamya Panjabi is beaming with happiness, courtesy, her marriage. The beautiful lady is all set to tie the knot with beau Shalabh Dang on February 10 and the wedding preparations have already begun in full-swing. Kamya who has been in the news for her opinions on Bigg Boss 13, recently made headlines, when she shared the first glimpse of her wedding card. Yesterday (18th Januaray, 2020), the Shakti actress took to her Instagram handle to give her fans the first look of her wedding card. Sharing a boomerang video of the same, she wrote, 'Ganapati Bappa Moryaa #ShubhMangalKaSha'. The caption was followed by heart emojis.

Take a look a KaSha's wedding card here:

Kamya and Shalabh's pre-wedding ceremonies like haldi, mehendi and sangeet will take place on February 9. While the couple will exchange wedding vows on 10th February, the joy will be followed by a lavish party on February 11. Not only this, another wedding reception will take place in Delhi, as Shalabh is a healthcare professional based in Delhi. Interestingly, their marriage date is a sweet co-incidence, as the duo started dating in February last year. They first became friends and slowly their friendship blossomed into an unbreakable connection. It was Shalabh, who made the first move and proposed Kamya. And now exactly after a year of knowing each other, the couple will take take their relationship a top notch higher.

For the uninitiated, this will be Kamya's second marriage. She was earlier married to businessman Bunti Negi, but the two parted ways in 2013. Here's wishing Kamya and Shalabh big congratulations for their new journey.

Credits :Instagram

