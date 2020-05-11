Bigg Boss 7 fame Kamya Punjabi SLAMMED for wasting water; Actress hits back at trolls

Shakti actress Kamya Punjabi came under the radar of trolls on Instagram after she posted a video of her husband Shalabh Dang and kids having a gala time together. Here's what happened.

Kamya Punjabi, now Kamya Shalabh Dang, is in her happy space. The actress tied the knot with her longtime beau Shalabh in February this year, and since then is beaming in happiness. While the country is in a lockdown due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kamya is making the most of her time with her family. She is spending some quality time with her dear ones and sharing her happiness with her fans on social media. However, a recent video by Kamya on her Instagram handle caught the attention of many, and they started bashing the actress for it.

In the video, her husband and kids are seeing playing with water in the parking area. Yes, the video shows Shalab and the kids splashing water on each other and having a gala time. It looks like it all happened when Shalab was washing his car, and the kids decided to turn it into a fun activity. While the kids and Shalab are making merry and dancing as they play with water, Kamya captured their fun-loving moment. She posted this light-hearted moment on social media but instead received backlash.

The Shakti actress came under the radar of some social media users for wasting water. Yes, they slammed her for promoting wastage of water, when the world is facing a water crisis. While one questioned her for not caring about water, the other shared opinion of disliking water wastage during these crucial times. Soon, making started lashing out at her for her irresponsible behaviour and teaching kids the wrong things.

However, Kamya who is known for her bold and straightforward attitude did not bow down and hit back at the trolls. Giving a befitting reply she said 'Bhaiyoo aur behno, 2 bucket paani meh 2 bachhe aur ek gaadi ne naah liya, ab karo hisaab yeh nuksaan hua ya bachat hui ? Hisaab aaye naa aaye ek kaam zaroor kar lena, ghar par baithna aur desh ko bachana! Namaste!' (Ladies and gentlemen, with 2 buckets of water, 2 kids and car have taken bath, now tell me if this is saving water or wasting it? Well, if you're not good at calculating, just make sure that you stay home and save the country.'

Take a look at Kamya's video here:

