Bigg Boss 7 fame Ratan Raajputh is stuck in a village amid lockdown; Complains of poor sanitation facilities

Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Raajputh expresses her ordeal as she gets stuck in a village amid the Coronavirus lockdown.

Ever since the Coronavirus lockdown started in India, many Bollywood and TV celebrities have been sharing videos of their quarantine time. While some are cooking and baking, others are indulging in creative activities like painting, drawing, and singing. However, not all of them are enjoying the lockdown period, but are facing major struggles. And one of them is Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo actress Ratan Raajputh. The actress is stuck in her village and surviving without good sanitation facilities.

The diva recently took to her Instagram handle to share her ordeal of the lockdown in the village. Like many other villages in India, Ratan's village also does not have basic facilities like electricity and toilets. She gave a glimpse of a haphazard and dirty washroom with no ventilation and foul smell. She also complained that due to no electricity, she has been cut from the rest of the world as there's no TV and she cannot keep a tab on the news as well.

However, just like most of us, Ratan is also managing this hard time on her own. She is cooking, washing clothes, doing dishes and doing all other household chores on her own to kill time. Despite all this, Ratan is in all support of the lockdown as she feels it is a necessity to curb the spread of COVID-19. The Bigg Boss 7 contestant is also urging people to stay indoors, be safe and follow all protocols to help fight the war against Coronavirus.

Talking about Ratan, she rose to fame as Laali in Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo. She was last seen in Santoshi Maa and ever since has been missing from the small screen. What are your thoughts on Ratan's Coronavirus story? Let us know in the comment section below.

