Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan’s reply to fan quizzing about her wedding plans is on point

Gauahar Khan, who became a household name post her stint in Bigg Boss 7, has spilled beans on her wedding plans.

Gauahar Khan is one of the television actresses in the industry who doesn’t need any introduction. The diva, who has been industry for almost 18 years now, has come a long way in her career. In fact, Gauahar has been a part of several reality shows and has a knack of emerging as one of the strongest contestants of every show she participates in. The stunning actress not only won Bigg Boss season 7, she was also a semi-finalist in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 and has won a million of hearts for her never give up spirit.

Interestingly, not just for the professional life, Gauahar’s love life has also been the talk of the town especially after she participated in Bigg Boss 7. The diva fell in love with her fellow housemate on the show and the duo were in a relationship for quite some time before calling it quits in 2014. And while Gauahar is apparently single at the moment, her fans her quite eager to get her hitched. In fact, one her fans even quizzed the actress about her wedding plans during an Instagram live.

To this, the BB7 winner gave a perfect response and stated that she would be needing a partner to get married to. “Pehle ladka toh mil jaye. Actually, I don’t know as at the end of the day it’s about finding a companion. I just want to be happy whether being single or married,” Gauahar was quoted saying.

As of now, Gauahar is practising self quarantine and is spending quality time with her mother Razia Khan and her pet cat.

