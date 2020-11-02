  1. Home
Bigg Boss 7's Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar to walk down the aisle on December 25?

Gauahar Khan exited the Bigg Boss 14 house a few days back. She then went on a vacation to Goa with Zaid Darbar.
Rumours about Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have been doing rounds everywhere for quite some time. The former winner of Bigg Boss 7 reportedly also went for a vacation to Goa with Zaid after her exit from the Bigg Boss 14 house as a Toofani Senior. Now that she is back home, reports about the couple tying the knot soon have been circulated on the internet. For the unversed, Zaid happens to be renowned music composer Ismail Darbar’s son.

Now, as per a report by TOI, Gauahar and Zaid are all set to tie the knot on December 25, 2020. Yes, the wedding date is reportedly finalized much to the excitement of the fans. As per the same report, the wedding festivities will begin on December 22 that will be attended by only the family members and close friends. The function is said to take place in Mumbai itself. Gauahar’s sister Nigar and others will be coming to India for attending the same.

Earlier reports had also speculated that the two lovebirds are going to get married on November 22. However, that did not turn out to be true. Meanwhile, Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar also celebrated the latter’s birthday together a few days back on October 24. The two of them often share goofy selfies and dance videos on social media thereby grabbing attention. In yet another interview, Zaid’s father had stated earlier that he has no objection to the two of them getting married. 

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for further updates. 

