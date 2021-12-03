Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi shares on social media about undergoing appendix surgery

Bigg Boss 9 fame Mandana Karimi is a popular name in the television sector. The actress recently underwent surgery and took to social media to express gratitude to her friends and fans for sending her love and good wishes. She had shared a picture of herself from the hospital as she was admitted for the same.

Along with her picture from the hospital, she had shared that a long note for her well-wishers. She wrote, “Thank you all for your calls, messages, and lovely thoughts. It means a lot to receive all this love. I'm back in Mumbai and undergoing appendix surgery after dealing with 3 days of excruciating pain. Hoping to come out of this super-quick and recover really soon. My Love to all. MK." In another post made by Mandana from the hospital, she wrote, "Finally, I have enough energy and no pain to use my phone."

See post here:

Mandana Karimi is quite vocal and keeps posting bold pictures of herself on social media, as she advises everyone to embrace their body and feel positive about it. The Indo-Iranian actress had received numerous lewd comments on her pictures and the towel series she posted a year ago.

Speaking about it, Mandana had told ETimes TV, "There are a lot of people, who are judging me because I'm Iranian, I'm Muslim. They judge me because of my profession, and you can't really do anything about it. I've understood in life that you can't let people give you names and put tags on you."



Also read- Mandana Karimi: ​I wear bikini and yes I am a Muslim, but that doesn't make me a bad person