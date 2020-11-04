Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik shares glimpses from her engagement with Karan Bakshi: In 2019, I found 1999

Priya Malik recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her engagement with Karan Bakshi. She has also shared a few pictures from the celebration.

Bigg Boss 9 fame Priya Malik, who was searching for an old school love, has finally found one. Yes, you heard it right! Priya has found her ‘1999 love’ in Delhi-based entrepreneur, Karan Bakshi. The actress-poet recently took to her Instagram handle to announce the news of her engagement with Karan. She has shared a few beautiful pictures of her along with Karan from their engagement ceremony. While sharing the same on Instagram, Priya Malik wrote: "It is time to tell you all, That on this date, In 2019, I found my 1999. #Engagement #Anniversary."

Now today, on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Priya has taken to her social media handle to share a picture from the celebration. For the first time after her engagement, she is celebrating Karwa Chauth and the latest still is the proof of the same. Meanwhile, Priya has limited her social media comments a few days back. She was married before but later on, mutually parted ways with her former husband. Reportedly, the actress-writer did not want to make her divorce public. She also kept her engagement news under wrap for a year or so. A few days back, she announced it in public that she exchanged rings with beau Karan Bakshi in 2019. Reportedly, they might tie the knot next year.

Take a look at Priya Malik’s latest post here:

Priya Malik is a poet and writer and has done several web series. She also participated in the popular reality show Bigg Boss 9. Recently, Priya spoke about Bigg Boss 14’s Kavita Kaushik and Eijaz Khan's fight and gave her opinion about the same.

Credits :Priya Malik Instagram

